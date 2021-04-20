A jury has found former Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin guilty of murdering George Floyd on a Minneapolis street in May 2020.
Chauvin, who is white, was charged with second-degree unintentional murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter. The jury found him guilty on all counts Tuesday afternoon.
The decision was heard across the nation, and in Wisconsin crowds were gathering in Madison and Milwaukee. In Madison, Police Chief Shon Barnes said the verdict "makes me feel a little bit better when justice was served, but we still have a long ways to go when we have to wait on pins and needles for a verdict that quite frankly should have been apparent to everyone."
Michael Johnson, the CEO of the Boys and Girls Clubs of Dane County, told WPR that his "stomach was in knots" awaiting the verdict.
"We all saw that video," Johnson said, referring to the video of Floyd's death that set off a wave of Black Lives Matter protests last spring and summer. "I'm just thankful that the jury saw the same thing we all saw in America."
During the trial, prosecutors argued Chauvin squeezed the life out of Floyd, a Black man, by pinning his knee against Floyd's neck for more than nine minutes last May, ignoring bystanders and common sense.
Floyd was handcuffed and laying on the ground facedown while in police custody. He said he couldn't breathe. He was arrested after allegedly attempting to use a counterfeit $20 bill.
The defense argued the now-fired officer acted reasonably and that Floyd, who was 46 at the time of his death, died of an underlying heart condition and illegal drug use. The former officer invoked his Fifth Amendment right and didn't take the stand during the trial.
The trial began March 29. The jury of six white people and six people who are Black or multiracial sat through three weeks of emotional and draining testimony.
The jury began deliberations Monday afternoon. The verdict was announced Tuesday afternoon.
In Wisconsin, leading up to the announcement, local leaders and law enforcement in cities including Madison and Milwaukee urged the public to remain calm regardless of the jury's decision. Communities across the state saw widespread protests for social justice last summer after Floyd's death. Some protests turned violent.
Around 4:15 p.m. there were a handful of people gathered near the state Capitol in downtown Madison and "Justice for George Floyd" was written in large chalk letters on the pavement.
Johnson said he had been in touch with organizers in Madison and that he expected planned protests would be "more of a celebratory march" in response to the guilty verdict.
According to Minnesota Public Radio, state sentencing guidelines recommend 12.5 years in prison on the second- and third-degree murder charges for someone who has no criminal history. The sentence for someone convicted of second-degree manslaughter is four years.
During the trial, there was a fatal police shooting in nearby Brooklyn Center. Daunte Wright, a 20-year-old Black man, was killed by Brooklyn Center Police Officer Kimberly Potter on April 11. The shooting lead to protests and clashes with law enforcement.
Potter, who is white, has been charged with second-degree manslaughter in Wright’s killing. Wright was unarmed at the time of the shooting.
Wisconsin leaders applaud verdict
Wisconsin leaders began issuing statements shortly after the verdict was read on Tuesday afternoon.
Attorney General Josh Kaul, Wisconsin’s top law enforcement officer, said "Derek Chauvin was not protecting or serving the residents of Minneapolis. He was committing a horrific crime. ... Today's verdict does mean there will be accountability, and, I hope, a measure of healing, especially for Mr. Floyd’s family."
U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin said, "Justice has been rightly served and (Chauvin) will be held accountable for this murder. Far too many Black lives have been taken by police and change is long overdue."
And U.S. Rep. Gwen Moore of Milwaukee said "the pursuit of justice and real reform to restore trust between communities and police must continue."
Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett said, "The image of George Floyd dying is a permanent part of our collective memory. To move forward, we must understand violence against Black people — and other people of color — is real. And, while rare, there are people in positions of authority who perpetrate that violence."
Some elected leaders also called for new police reforms or other laws intended to advance racial justice.
And it wasn't only politicians who issued statements. The Milwaukee Bucks organization wrote that "While this decision provides accountability to this police officer for his heinous crime, we must continue to address police officers' excessive use of force and immediate escalation when engaging with people of color."
The Milwaukee-based advocacy group Leaders Igniting Transformation wrote on Twitter that the verdict was a "huge step forward," but that "true justice for the death of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor and the many others at the hands of police will come in the form of abolishing the system that allowed their deaths in the first place."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.