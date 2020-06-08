Gov. Tony Evers has declared June 7-13 Wisconsin Register of Deeds Week. The office is the county's repository for all real estate and vital records.
Established in 1836 to protect the integrity of land ownership, the office of register of deeds is older than the state itself, and it became a permanent part of the county-level government in 1848.
In 1907 by law the register of deeds became the office where all vital records for birth, marriage, death, and military discharge would be accepted, indexed, filed, stores, and issued.
The Wisconsin Register of Deeds Association (WRDA) was formed in 1918 and continues to work with its business partners throughout the state and nation to provide services that are convenient, efficient, beneficial, and safe through technology, system modernization, and implementing statutory changes.
The governor's proclamation said that "this week, the state of Wisconsin joins the WRDA in celebrating the active and important role our Register of Deeds offices play in all 72 counties.
