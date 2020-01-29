SPOONER– Wild Rivers Habitat for Humanity (WRHFH) has announced that its executive director, Jennifer Johnson, has been selected to serve on the Wisconsin Habitat for Humanity state board of directors.
Johnson will represent the Northwest Wisconsin region and join the board as a unique voice to Madison.
“Ms. Johnson has been on board with WRHFH since 2016,” said Lance Ausing, newly elected chair of the Board of Directors at WRHFH. “Since that time, her leadership and dedication to the mission has been second to none. WRHFH is very lucky to have such a talented executive director. It has been her leadership that has positively impacted the lives of this region and propelled the affiliate as a regional leader.”
Johnson came to Habitat for Humanity in 2016 with more than 15 years of experience leading nonprofit organizations. Prior to joining Wild Rivers Habitat for Humanity, Johnson had spent eight years leading member-based residential construction trade associations, most recently as the executive director of the Chippewa Valley Home Builders Association in Eau Claire.
Wild Rivers Habitat for Humanity
Wild Rivers Habitat for Humanity is a non-profit local affiliate of Habitat for Humanity International that builds strength, stability, and self-reliance through shelter in Burnett, Polk, Rusk and Washburn counties.
WRHFH provides housing assistance by constructing, rehabilitating, and preserving homes for income-qualified individuals and families. It has constructed more than 47 homes since its formation in 1997 and has completed over 400 projects through its home repair and painting program.
To donate funds, building materials or to volunteer: wildrivershabitat.org.
About Habitat for Humanity of Wisconsin
In 2009, representatives from affiliates throughout the state began meeting to explore creating a statewide support organization to help affiliates build capacity and serve more low-income families. A steering committee of affiliate leaders was formed, and in 2010 Habitat for Humanity of Wisconsin was established and its first board of directors elected. Habitat for Humanity of Wisconsin is patterned after a successful model of State Support Organizations being utilized in nearly 30 states. The model is having a significant impact, strengthening and supporting the work of local Habitat affiliates.
