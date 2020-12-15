SPOONER– Johnson Financial Group will partner with Feeding America, Second Harvest and Feed My People to feed families across several Wisconsin communities over the holidays, including in the Northland. Johnson Financial Group’s gift coincides with the company’s 50th anniversary.
Johnson Financial Group will donate $300,000 to support hunger relief efforts this holiday season through $50,000 donations in six of Johnson Financial Group’s key regions in honor of the company’s anniversary.
Together, the three food banks will serve the following communities:
> Northwestern Wisconsin: Barron, Sawyer, and Washburn counties.
> Southeastern Wisconsin: Racine and Kenosha counties.
> Greater Milwaukee tri-county area.
> Northeastern Wisconsin: Green Bay and Appleton areas.
> Madison and Dane County.
> Southcentral Wisconsin: Janesville and Fort Atkinson areas.
“Who would have imagined we would be facing a pandemic this year,” said Jim Popp, president and CEO of Johnson Financial Group. “Our communities need help now, and these organizations will help us make sure that even the most vulnerable will have something during the holidays. We are honored to provide support and thankful for a 50-year tradition that has put our community first.”
“This donation will help ensure that people in the communities of Washburn, Barron, and Sawyer counties will have access to the food they need due to COVID-19,” said Nancy Renkes, executive director of Feed My People. “As we continue to see an increase in individuals needing food assistance, this donation helps ensure Feed My People Food Bank can meet that need.”
“More families than ever need this support, and we are grateful to Johnson Financial Group for stepping up at this difficult time,” said Patti Habeck, president and CEO of Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin. “This gift is particularly timely given the challenges our local communities are experiencing due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Together, we expect to provide nearly a million meals to Wisconsin families in need with this support.”
“As a result of the pandemic, more families than ever before are wondering where their next meal will come from. We are incredibly grateful to the Johnson Financial Group for this gift,” said Michelle Orge, president and CEO, Second Harvest Foodbank of Southern Wisconsin. “The food we are able to share as a result of their generosity provides a little certainty during an uncertain time.”
Johnson Financial Group is contributing to the communities it serves where Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin, Second Harvest of Southern Wisconsin, and Feed My People Wisconsin have a network of pantries providing support. In addition to holiday meals, the donation will support expected increased demands in the coming months.
About Johnson Financial Group
Johnson Financial Group is a privately owned financial services company offering banking, wealth, and insurance solutions through its subsidiaries, Johnson Bank, Johnson Wealth, and Johnson Insurance Services.
“For 50 years, we have put our clients first by serving as a trusted advisor, with engaged family ownership, strong values and committed associates,” the company said. “Firmly rooted in our community, ensuring it is a better place by volunteering and providing support where needed.
For more info: johnsonfinancialgroup.com.
About Feed My People of Wisconsin
Feed My People Food Bank partners with more than 200 hunger relief programs in 14 counties in west central Wisconsin to help supply food to roughly 70,000 residents who are food insecure.
For additional information: Feed My People, 715.835.9415 or fmpfoodbank.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.