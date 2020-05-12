Help wanted

 Andreas Klinke Johannsen (CC-BY)

During the COVID-19 crisis, Workforce Resource continues to serve customers through remote services. A Workforce Resource staff member can be reached by calling toll free 855.792.5439 weekdays from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. or emailing inquire@workforceresource.org.

Workforce Resource serves 21 counties in Northern and West Central Wisconsin. Services are provided through federal and state programs including FoodShare Employment & Training (FSET), Wisconsin Works (W2), Affordable Care Act (Health Insurance Options), Senior Community Services Employment Program (SCSEP), Workforce Innovation & Opportunity Act (WIOA), YouthBuild, and Independent Living.

All program services continue to be available throughout the region. For more information: workforceresource.org.

