During the COVID-19 crisis, Workforce Resource continues to serve customers through remote services. A Workforce Resource staff member can be reached by calling toll free 855.792.5439 weekdays from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. or emailing inquire@workforceresource.org.
Workforce Resource serves 21 counties in Northern and West Central Wisconsin. Services are provided through federal and state programs including FoodShare Employment & Training (FSET), Wisconsin Works (W2), Affordable Care Act (Health Insurance Options), Senior Community Services Employment Program (SCSEP), Workforce Innovation & Opportunity Act (WIOA), YouthBuild, and Independent Living.
All program services continue to be available throughout the region. For more information: workforceresource.org.
