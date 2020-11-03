Joan Clara Jewell, 78, of Hayward, passed away at her residence, on October 26, 2020.
Joan is survived by her two sons, Maurice Jewell, of Hayward, and Roger Jewell of Madison; one daughter, Jeanette (Charles Williams) Jewell of Ironwood, Michigan; five grandchildren; many great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Maurice B. Jewell, Sr.; daughter, Judy Meyer; great-granddaughter, Jennifer; brother, Lloyd; and sister, Charlotte.
There are no services planned for Joan at this time.
Online condolences may be left at www.bratley-nelsonchapels.com.
