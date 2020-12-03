Since March, more than 900 Sawyer County residents have tested positive for COVID-19. Some are asymptomatic, and those who develop symptoms move from “positive” to “recovered” when they meet three criteria: Ten days after symptom onset, no fever without fever-reducing medicine and improvement of other symptoms.
The road to full recovery, however, can last longer for some, as is evident through the story of Jen Vobornik and her family.
Jen’s Story:
Jen Vobornik has more first-hand experience with COVID-19 than most.
She contracted to the virus in early September, and then, one after another, her husband, all 10 of their children, both of her parents and nine of her employees also fell ill. An uncle spent 11 days on a ventilator.
“We are all considered recovered now, but I wouldn’t say we’re (all) better,” said Vobornik, owner of Hayward Main Street Gourmet Popcorn. “I don’t feel better. I struggle each day. I can be fine one minute and then be stopping to catch my breath or take a quick nap to finish out my day — not a common thing to have to do at 43.”
Vobornik began her COVID journey over the Labor Day weekend. She wasn’t overly alarmed to feel exhausted after spending a long day in the office, but that changed quickly.
“After jumping in the shower, it was like I was hit with a ton of bricks,” she said. “I was short of breath and instantly spiked a 103-degree fever. I went to bed but couldn’t get comfortable."
No one else in the house was sick. Vobornik has underlying heart issues (arrhythmia), so it was not uncommon for her to occasionally have a high heart rate, but by 4 a.m. her heart was racing at more than 160 beats per minute and wouldn’t slow down. She went to the emergency room, received several bags of fluids intravenously, a COVID test and was sent home.
She learned she was positive for COVID the following day.
Then, within days, the rest of her family and most of her employees were in quarantine or isolation. Three employees who had been on vacation the week before were left to run the business.
The Vobornik children range in age from 5 to 22, and all live at home except the eldest. The family was in isolation together for nearly a month. Family from Eau Claire brought them groceries and other necessities.
“Our isolation period went well,” Vobornik said. “We are small town people who live in the country, so it’s not uncommon for us to hang out at home. It just became a lot of days. We couldn’t just run into town for what we needed.”
Ongoing issues
The children had slight fevers and body aches, but nothing too concerning. Vobornik, however, was not as lucky.
Months after being considered “recovered,” Vobornik continues to experience frequent exhaustion and difficulty breathing. She developed a severe rash that has left scars on her arms, legs and chest. Her doctors consider her current problems COVID related.
“My doctors all tell me it’s a ‘wait and see’ situation,” she said. “I struggle still with getting through a workday without sleeping for a bit in the easy chair. I am out of breath on a daily basis. People who know me know that I normally don’t require much sleep and I don’t sit around well. This has definitely put a crinkle in my day.”
Vobornik doesn’t know how she contracted the virus.
“COVID is something that we took seriously at our house because we have a few with compromised immune systems,” she said. “As a business owner and a mom to 10 children, I knew if we got this, it would spread fast.”
The Voborniks were and continue to be careful. Jen closed her downtown popcorn store in March in order to limit family and staff exposure to the virus, and moved the retail operation to a smaller space on California Avenue.
She and her husband, a former teacher and now full-time parent, kept their children home from in-person school classes, wore masks in public and didn’t regularly go to public places.
“I do not wish anyone to go through the experience we went through,” she said. “It is not fun to see your family struggling, and for us all to be sick at the same time with nothing we could do to help each other except the companionship of being in quarantine together.
“My parents and my husband still struggle with being tired and shortness of breath, but I just am thankful they are here still to see this through. Many people are not as lucky. Stay Safe — this too shall pass!” she said.
