SHELL LAKE – The Shell Lake Arts Center is into its fourth week of camp with the Jazz Impro & Combo Camp which started on Sunday, July 41. The arts center invites the public to upcoming outdoor concerts featuring its Master Jazz faculty, jazz campers, and the St. Croix Valley Community Band.
The concerts will take place at the Shell Lake Lakefront Pavilion and are free and open to the public.
The concerts include:
Jazz Faculty Performance, July 7, 7 p.m.
Jazz Camper Performance, July 9, 5 p.m.
St. Croix Valley Community Band, July 12, 7 p.m.
For more information on the Shell Lake Arts Center camps and workshops, or to view a complete concert schedule, please visit the Center’s website at www.shelllakeartscenter.org/events/concert-schedule or call 715-468-2414.
