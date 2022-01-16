January 2022 marks the 18th National Stalking Awareness Month (NSAM), an annual call to action to recognize and respond to this traumatic and dangerous crime. It is critical to raise the issue of stalking as a form of interpersonal violence as well as a crime that frequently predicts and co-occurs with physical and sexual assault.
Stalking is defined as a series of actions that make a person feel afraid, distressed, or in danger.
Stalking is serious, often violent, and can escalate over time. Most stalkers target people they know. Many stalkers commit this crime against people they’ve dated or been romantically involved with. Stalkers may also be acquaintances, family members, and/or strangers.
Stalkers often follow, monitor, and wait for their victims, as well as leave them unwanted gifts, spread rumors about them, and repeatedly call, text, and message them.
The majority of stalking victims experience both in-person and technology-facilitated stalking. The most common types of technology-facilitated abuse – harassment, limiting access to technology, and surveillance – increased during the pandemic.
And it’s not only psychological: One in five stalkers use weapons to threaten or harm victims, and stalking increases the risk of intimate partner homicide by three times.
Stalking impacts more than one in six women and one in 17 men in the United States.
Despite its prevalence, many victims, families, service providers, and members of the general public underestimate its danger and urgency. Survivors often suffer anxiety and severe depression as a result of stalking, and many lose time from work and/or relocate.
Stalking is a crime in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, U.S. territories, and tribal lands.
The vast majority of victims tell friends or family about their situation first, and how we respond influences whether a person seeks further help or not. Communities that understand stalking can support victims and combat the crime.
If you or anyone you know is being stalked, or to find out more information about stalking, contact Embrace for free, confidential support at 800.924.0556 or text 715.532.6976. You are not alone.
Embrace
Embrace Services is the leading voice and comprehensive advocacy services provider for survivors of domestic and sexual violence in the four-county service area of Northwestern Wisconsin.
At Embrace, we provide unwavering support to survivors. Through education and awareness, we engage our communities and create multi-disciplinary partnerships to increase safety and equity advancing our mission of ending gender-based violence.
We strive to create a courageous social change that will end all forms of oppression in our communities. Everyone deserves healthy communities and the support to thrive.
We encourage reporters to include the following information in their stories for victims who need help: If you or someone you know is experiencing intimate partner violence or sexual assault, you are not alone! It is not your fault. Embrace is here to help.
Contact Embrace for free, confidential advocacy and support at 800.924.0556 or text at 715.532.6976.
