Janie Leigh Bickell, 87, of Rice Lake and formerly of Minong passed away on Monday, July 5, 2021, at Heritage Lakeside in Rice Lake.

Janie Bickell was born February 22, 1934, in Greneda, Mississippi, the daughter of William and Ethel (Elmore) Leigh. She was raised in Greneda and moved to Minneapolis in 1952 where she graduated from high school.

Janie was joined in marriage to Joseph Bickell on September 26, 1953, in Pine City, Minnesota. Janie and Joseph settled in Minong, and Janie was a homemaker raising her children. She then worked in local cafés as a cook and waitress.

She enjoyed flower gardening, knitting, quilting, reading, and being with her family.

Janie is survived by her two children, Stephen (Lynn) Bickell of Minong and Theresa (Eric) Schultz of Spooner; four grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Joseph; two brothers; eight sisters; and grandson, Stephen L. Bickell.

A private burial will be held at Greenwood Cemetery in Minong.

