Janie Leigh Bickell, 87, of Rice Lake and formerly of Minong passed away on Monday, July 5, 2021, at Heritage Lakeside in Rice Lake.
Janie Bickell was born February 22, 1934, in Greneda, Mississippi, the daughter of William and Ethel (Elmore) Leigh. She was raised in Greneda and moved to Minneapolis in 1952 where she graduated from high school.
Janie was joined in marriage to Joseph Bickell on September 26, 1953, in Pine City, Minnesota. Janie and Joseph settled in Minong, and Janie was a homemaker raising her children. She then worked in local cafés as a cook and waitress.
She enjoyed flower gardening, knitting, quilting, reading, and being with her family.
Janie is survived by her two children, Stephen (Lynn) Bickell of Minong and Theresa (Eric) Schultz of Spooner; four grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Joseph; two brothers; eight sisters; and grandson, Stephen L. Bickell.
A private burial will be held at Greenwood Cemetery in Minong.
Online condolences may be left for Janie’s family at www.bratley-nelsonchapels.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.