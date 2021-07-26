Lydia Jacoby – whose maternal grandparents, Jaris “Jerry” Hines and Janet (nee: Miles), were born and raised in Spooner – pulled off an upset and took home the gold in the 100-meter breaststroke on Monday night, July 26.
She did it in 1:04.95, just shy of the 1:4.82 time that fellow competitor Tatjana Schoenmaker swam the day before in semifinals, an Olympic record.
Headlines shortly after the 17-year-old swimmer from Seward, Alaska, won the gold said Jacoby's win was a "huge upset" that "stunned the swimming world."
She scored a spot on the Olympic team with a personal best time of 1:05:28 in June. At the Olympics, she took second in the preliminary races on Sunday with a time of 1:5.52, second to Schoenmaker's record-setting pace. Jacoby then took first in her semifinal round with a time of 1:5.72.
In the finals Jacoby competed against Martina Carraro of Italy, Yuliya Efimova of Russia, Schoenmaker of South Africa, Lilly King of the USA, Sophie Hannson of Sweden, Evgenia Chikunova of Russia, and Mona McSharry of Ireland.
Jacoby was not the one favored to win. Fellow American Lilly King was.
King had won the gold in the Olympics in Rio and had hoped to take home a second consecutive gold. Instead, she earned the bronze.
Jacoby said afterwards that she was racing for a medal but had not been expecting a gold.
"It was insane" was how she described seeing her name on the scoreboard in the top position.
Cheering her on were her many relatives in the local area from Cumberland to Seeley.
