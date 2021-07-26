Lydia Jacoby – whose maternal grandparents, Jaris “Jerry” Hines and Janet (nee: Miles), were born and raised in Spooner – has advanced to the finals in the women's 100-meter breaststroke in the Olympics in Tokyo.
The 17-year-old swimmer from Seward, Alaska, will make her bid for a medal on Monday, July 26, at 9:17 p.m., Central Time. She scored a spot on the Olympic team with a personal best time of 1:05:28 in June. At the Olympics, she took second in the preliminary races on Sunday with a time of 1:5:52, following Tatjana Schoenmaker, whose 1:4:82 time was an Olympic record. Jacoby took first in her semifinal round with a time of 1:5:72.
Jacoby will be competing against Martina Carraro of Italy, Yuliya Efimova of Russia, Schoenmaker of South Africa, Lilly King of the USA, Sophie Hannson of Sweden, Evgenia Chikunova of Russia, and Mona McSharry of Ireland.
Jacoby will be in lane 3, and NBC is handling broadcasting of the Olympic events. The breaststroke competition will be livestreamed at NBCOlympics.com. Some events also are on television on NBC.
