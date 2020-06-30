“This is the announcement we were hoping we wouldn’t have to make,” the Jack Pine Savage Days organizers said in a Facebook posting on Monday, June 29.
That announcement is that Jack Pine Savage Days has been canceled for this year, based on recommendations from the Washburn County Health Department and the city of Spooner, plus the upturn in new cases of COVID-19.
“Like many of you, we are saddened by this decision, but feel it is right to do for the safety of our friends, family, community members and visitors,” the posting said. “Jack will have to wait to turn 28 until August 6th & 7th of 2021! Please continue to prioritize your health and safety and we look forward to seeing you in 2021!”
The Savage Dash and Kids Dash had already been canceled early in June.
“With the uncertainty in the status of the JP 2020 event as a whole, the logistics of registration, planning and holding a successful race has too many variables currently,” a Facebook announcement said. “We would like to apologize to those of you that had planned to compete this year & thank all of the past participants!”
Proceeds would have gone to Lakeland Family Resource Center in Spooner, and the Kids Dash organizers urged people to donate to the organization “to help the work they are doing during this difficult time for many families in our community.”
“They have done an amazing job of keeping families connected and supplied with basic needs they have had during these unprecedented times,” the Dash organizers said.
More information is at lakelandfrc.com.
