SPOONER– The 28th annual Jack Pine Savage Days will open in Spooner on Friday.
The festival is named as a tongue-in-cheek celebration of the rough and tough image and northern lifestyle of those who lovingly call this area home. It will run August 6-7 with plenty going on for festival-goers to take in and enjoy.
It starts on Friday
Starting at 8 a.m. on Friday will be the Where’s Jack Scavenger Hunt, which will run into Monday. A brochure can be picked up at the Spooner Memorial Library.
Crazy Days starts on Friday at 9 a.m. in conjunction with the Indianhead Arts & Crafts Fair. They will continue on Saturday, again opening at 9 a.m.
The Jack Pine Tent, food booths, and Shirt Shack will open at 11 a.m., with free admission until 8 p.m.
Vendors at the food booths will include Spooner Area Youth Hockey, area Boy Scouts, Selah Mobile Coffee, and Vera’s Snack Shack.
From 6 to 8 p.m., DJ Salquist will perform, and starting at 9 p.m., Good For Gary.
Continuing Saturday
On Saturday morning, festival-goers can rise early and go to the Spooner Fire Station for the popular Fireman’s Pancake Breakfast, running 7 to 11 a.m.
At 8 a.m., the Spooner Area Youth Hockey Association (SAYHA) Powerplay 5K Race registration begins, with the race at 9 a.m. Also at 9 a.m., volleyball begins at Roundhouse Road, and kids can enjoy face painting.
The Horseshoe Tournament, car show, and Bean Bag Tournament registration all begin at 10 a.m. The Bean Bag Tournament starts at 11 a.m.
Stating at 10:30 a.m., Lakeland Family Resource Center will present the Duck Race.
Then from noon to 4 p.m., Lakeland Family Resource Center will present Family Chalk Contest & Kid Zone on Front Street.
From 4 to 7 p.m. Dan Schullo will perform, followed by Rock Godz at 9 p.m. on the Lodge Hotel Stage.
Anyone who has one too many drinks can catch a safe ride home, for a radius of up to 20 miles, on a Sober Bus.
There will be much more going on during Jack Pine Savage Days. And on August 6-7, festival-goers will all be proud northern Jack Pine Savages!
