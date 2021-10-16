SPOONER– Spooner’s Chamber of Commerce presents the 2021 Jack O’ Lantern Festival on Saturday, Oct. 16.
From 10 a.m. to noon pumpkin carving and scarecrow making will be judged at Spooner Memorial Library. From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. there will be pumpkin painting. And from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. enjoy rides and carnival games.
Business booths and food venders open at 11 a.m., and the the Washburn County Area Humane Society’s Pet Costume Contest begins at 11:30 a.m.
The Spooner Fire District & Auxiliary will present the popular Pumpkin Roll down Seigner Hill from 1 to 3 p.m.
At 5:30 p.m. the Zombie Run 5K heads for the spooky hills. Dress for the horrific run in your finest haunting costume!
From 4 to 8 p.m. relax with live music and refreshments at the Afterlife Party sponsored by Round Man Brewing Co. and The Dock Coffee.
