MILWAUKEE– Jack Link of Jack Link’s Protein Snacks is one of the four exceptional Wisconsin business leaders who will be inducted into the Junior Achievement of Wisconsin Business Hall of Fame on April 29 in Milwaukee.
Joining him in the honor will be Dave Skogen of Festival Foods, Timothy Sullivan in recognition of his contributions to Bucyrus, and and Daniel “Jack” McKeithan Jr. of Tamarack Petroleum Company, inducted posthumously.
Established in 1990, the Wisconsin Business Hall of Fame honors individuals whose business innovations, effective management, and civic involvement have made a difference in companies and communities throughout the state.
The laureates are also recognized for the high standards they set as role models for Wisconsin’s young people and as innovative business leaders who have positively shaped Wisconsin’s business climate.
“This year’s class of laureates represent the ideals of the Wisconsin Business Hall of Fame,” said Michael Frohna, president of Junior Achievement of Wisconsin. “They signify the core of what Junior Achievement has been all about for the past 100 years – entrepreneurship, business acumen, and economic success. Their leadership, character, and dedication to community service provide Wisconsin students with a guide for achievement and fulfillment.”
In addition to inducting the four accomplished business leaders, several other awards will be presented at the ceremony: the Distinguished Executive Award to Jim Popp of Johnson Financial Group; the Peak Performer Award to Patricia Contreras of Rockwell Automation; and the 2020 Young Entrepreneur of the Year Award which will be announced on March 20 and is sponsored by EY and presented by Junior Achievement and the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction.
Past inductees to the Wisconsin Business Hall of Fame include: Don Zietlow, Kwik Trip; Art, Bill, and Ray Schmidt, U.S. Venture; Craig Culver, Culver’s; Russell M. Darrow Jr., Russ Darrow Group; William Specht, Cousins Submarines; Frederick Stratton Jr., Briggs & Stratton; Frederick Miller, Miller Brewing Company; Robert Harlan, the Green Bay Packers; Pleasant Rowland, American Girl; Don Schneider, Schneider Trucking; John Stollenwerk, Allen Edmonds Shoe Company; Richard Teerlink, Harley-Davidson; and Bud Selig, Milwaukee Brewers Baseball Club.
Proceeds from the Wisconsin Business Hall of Fame event will support Junior Achievement of Wisconsin’s K-12 educational programs in financial literacy, entrepreneurship, and career readiness.
