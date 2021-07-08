SPOONER– Welcome to the 67th Spooner Heart of the North Rodeo, a year late due to COVID-19 but back bigger and better than ever before!
Spooner Rodeo fans deserve the best, and as always, they will see professional rodeo’s top competitors here at Spooner, continuing that grand tradition established back in 1954.
Determined pro rodeo contestants from around the country will be at Spooner competing for the points and prize money. How well they do in Spooner may ultimately affect their ability to qualify for circuit finals, other rodeo competitions, and at year’s end the National Finals itself held in Las Vegas each December.
Cowboys and cowgirls from around the country compete at Spooner each year. They know that in Spooner they will find stiff but fair competition, great crowds of enthusiastic fans, camaraderie, and the potential for a great paycheck.
For the fans there are the thrills, the spills, and overall excitement. There will be great fun, great food, and great memories to take home from each performance.
Extras include shopping at the vendors booths all three days, special happenings at each show, prizes to win, live music and dancing after each rodeo performance, and old friends to visit and party with.
And on Rodeo Saturday afternoon uptown, the huge Spooner Rodeo Parade with more than 100 units, bands, floats, horses galore, fire trucks, Native American dancers, prizes, and more.
Join the celebration of 67 years of tradition and family fun. Welcome to Spooner Rodeo!
Stock contractor
Barnes Rodeo and Spooner Rodeo have long been partners, bringing the best in professional rodeo since 1954.
Bob Barnes was one of Professional Rodeo’s most highly regarded and most enduring legends. Bob passed away following the 60th Spooner Rodeo, but his Barnes PRCA Rodeo Company continues the traditions he established.
Each year Barnes PRCA Rodeo Company participates in rodeos across the United States. Performances have included shows from Atlantic City, New Jersey to Las Vegas, Nevada, with many others in between. They have put on rodeos in the states of Kentucky, Georgia, Illinois, Florida, Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, Minnesota, Iowa, and Nebraska, and elsewhere on the professional level.
Encouraging rodeo’s future, they also do high school rodeos in Minnesota and Iowa, including the one at the Minnesota State Fair.
Wrapping up the season, Barnes’ stock takes part in the Great Lakes Circuit Finals in Louisville, Kentucky; and in Las Vegas, both the Benny Binion World Famous Bucking Horse and Bull Sale and the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo.
The Barnes PRCA Rodeo Company is the longest running rodeo company in the United States.
Bob Barnes was named Stock Contractor of the Year in 1984. He was inducted into the Pro Rodeo Hall of Fame in 1994. Marty Barnes has now taken over from his late father and continued the tradition of excellence.
Every year Barnes stock performs at the highest level at professional rodeos across the country.
Barnes Rodeo has thrived and is going where PRCA rodeo has never been before.
Kelly Kenney
Rodeo announcer Kelly Kenney is a member of the Spooner Rodeo family, and he returns again for the big 67th July 8-10.
Kenney was born in 1975 and raised in a small town in southwest Missouri with hard working, loving parents and two older brothers.
Kenney credits his parents for allowing his dreams of becoming a cowboy to come true. He says, “Just now I realize how many sacrifices my family made to haul me to all of those high school rodeos. (We were) Living off of very little, but I never knew it, I felt I was the richest kid in the world.”
At an early age he learned to ride a stubborn little sorrel pony, and it wasn’t long before that experience developed into a love of rodeo. In high school, he learned how to rope and bulldog, and how to play guitar.
He went to college on a rodeo scholarship. Soon officiating high school and college baseball and basketball, rodeoing, picking and singing consumed his life, leaving him with very little time for anything else.
Then accidentally, in 1996, at a rodeo in his home town, the announcer didn’t show. Kenney reluctantly agreed to help. That night he was “bitten by the entertainment bug,” as he puts it.
The next four years of Kenney’s life were jammed packed with excitement. He was announcing rodeos and competing hard all summer, officiating college baseball in the springtime, calling basketball games all winter and filling any otherwise vacant time slots with singing gigs.
It did not take long for Kenney to realize his life was being consumed with work and travel, leaving little time for the things he loved at home – his family, hunting, fishing, and ranching.
In 2000 he became the head rodeo coaching position at Missouri Valley College in Marshall, Missouri. The next year Kenney was encouraged by his peers, students, and family to pursue a career in the field that he had originally started years earlier, announcing rodeos.
Kenney turned pro in 2001, resigned from the college in good standing, hung up his officiating uniforms, and has never looked back.
Now Kenney announces PRCA Rodeos full time working approximately 30 to 40 events each year, traveling from Georgia to California and Texas to Montana, and, of course, Spooner.
With a cow/calf operation at home, and a family, Kenney’s life remains full of responsibilities.
Kenney says, “Now when rodeo season slows down in the fall, I get a chance to go hunting, pick with the band, and auctioneer some sales. Most importantly, I get to truly enjoy my family.”
Rodeo Parade
Spectators line the streets along Hwy. 63 for the annual Spooner Rodeo Parade each year.
A drive along the parade route around dawn on Saturday will show how excited people are to see the event, as chairs are set up sometimes a day ahead of time!
Thousands gather for this popular parade, commonly referred to as one of the best parades in Northwest Wisconsin.
Marching bands, horses, wagons, clowns, fire engines, police vehicles, military vehicles, rodeo acts, Native American dancers, Spooner Rodeo Royalty, visiting Rodeo Royalty, Spooner Rodeo Committee members, and much, much are part of the big show.
The Spooner Rodeo Parade starts at noon.
Rider Kiesner
A multi-talented gun spinner, whip cracker, and trick rider, Rider Kiesner was an instant favorite of the Spooner Rodeo crowds when he last appeared in 2018.
Kiesner will be back this summer for the 67th Spooner Rodeo, stepping up to fill in for Bobby Kerr, who was forced to withdraw due to serious health issues.
Kiesner grew up as a fifth-generation cowboy. He was competing in Youth and Little Britches rodeos as far back as anyone can remember. He won his first buckle when he was just 5 years old.
He was given a Will Rodgers trick roping kit for Christmas when he was 9. Rider would push the living room furniture back and watch the instructional videos over and over until he mastered each trick.
He started performing in his home area that next summer, and he began performing in professional rodeos by the time he was 11.
Rider continues to practice the cowboy skills of trick roping, gun spinning, and whip cracking daily.
In the early days of rodeo those skills were held as a competition at many of the largest rodeos in the nation. Rider competes at the international competitions in trick roping and gun spinning.
At 28 he already has become a World Champion All Around Western Performer twice and World Champion Trick Roper four times, and he has two World Champion Gun Spinning titles.
Rider has performed in all 50 states plus Canada, Mexico, Japan, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Hong Kong, Oman, Dubai, Lebanon, and France.
Rider had been featured seven times at the National Finals Rodeo in Las Vegas and nine at Wyoming’s huge Cheyenne Frontier Days, plus Cavalia, Prairie Circuit Finals, California Circuit Finals, Mountain States Circuit Finals, and RAM National Circuit Finals. He is a six-time PRCA Dress Act of the Year Nominee.
Clown Dusty Myers
Professional rodeo clown and barrel man Dusty Myers grew up chasing his dreams as a rodeo performer. He became a professional bullfighter at just 13, and after 12 years of protecting cowboys, he has been recognized as a top rodeo athlete, with four trips to the International Finals Rodeo.
Myers entertains the crowds with his slapstick comedy routines. He has been selected 10 consecutive times as a barrelman at the International Finals Rodeo. In 2020, he was Alternate Barrelman at the National Finals Rodeo in Las Vegas.
Exceptional Rodeo
Thursday night action at the 66th Spooner Rodeo will start at 6 p.m. with 45 minutes of fun and excitement with Exceptional Rodeo.
The Spooner Rodeo Committee is pleased to host this annual event for area youth with special needs. The event is an experience of a lifetime for many young contestants and their families. The kids eagerly look forward to the event each year and cherish the lasting memories long after it is over.
During the program, youth participants are partnered with cowboys and cowgirls of all ages who assist them with taking part in specially designed rodeo events. Steer roping, stick horse racing, flag races, and 8-second rides on a hand-rocked horse and bull are just some of the unique thrills kids experience.
The Exceptional Rodeo has long been a popular part of the Spooner Rodeo since its introduction many years ago. Although the national exceptional rodeo program was discontinued, the Heart of the North Rodeo Committee keeps the tradition alive under their local leadership.
Youth contestants receive cowboy hats, bandanas, and other souvenirs to remember their special night in the Spooner Rodeo Arena. Long after their trophies gather dust and their hats no longer fit, these young people will hold dear their memories of this special night.
For more information: spoonerexceptionalrodeo@gmail.com
Mutton Bustin’
Quickly becoming one of rodeo’s most popular events is mutton bustin’ as young cowboys and cowgirls try to stay aboard a sheep.
There are no complicated rules in this nightly event, and about the only advice these young contestants need is the admonition to “hang on any way you can!”
