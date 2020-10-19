Twice in the past week, the ground in parts of the area has been covered with snow. It didn't accumulate to much and it didn't last. That could change tomorrow.
The National Weather Service has predicted that 2 to 4 inches of wet, heavy snow will fall in the area on Tuesday.
According to the Weather Service's forecast, even though the high temperature will reach 38, snow will begin Tuesday after 11 a.m. Wind gusts as high as 15 mph are also possible. The chance of precipitation is 100%.
Some snow will continue into Tuesday evening and the overnight low will be 28, with wind gusts up to 20 mph.
Wednesday and Thursday, there are chances of rain, snow or both.
