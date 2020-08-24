ST. CROIX FALLS– The Barron County Sheriff’s Department has completed its investigation into the shooting death of a man in St. Croix Falls who reportedly knifed his girlfriend. The information has been forwarded to the Polk County district attorney’s office, Barron County Sheriff Chris Fitzgerald said on Monday, Aug. 24.
St. Croix Falls Police Officers responded to a 911 call at the Dalles House Motel at 9:44 p.m. on August 8. The caller reported that an adult female in a room needed help as her boyfriend had a knife.
Officers arrived within two minutes of the call and knocked on the motel room door, identifying themselves as police officers. An adult male – later identified as Terry Treleven, 45, of Eau Claire – opened the door with a knife in his hand.
“Treleven held the knife in an aggressive manner,” a press release from the St. Croix Falls Police Department said. “Treleven was ordered several times to drop the knife by both officers. Treleven refused and then came towards Officer [Patrick] Mariakis who was forced to discharge his handgun. Treleven died at the scene.”
Immediately after the shooting a woman was found in the motel room that Treleven emerged from, and she had several stabs wounds to her neck, chest, and hands. She was taken to St. Croix Regional Medical Center and then airlifted to Regions Hospital in St. Paul.
“She is continuing to recover from this incident,” the press release said.
The officers involved in this incident are Mariakis and Officer Micah Lebrun.
Assisting the St. Croix Falls Police Department with the investigation are the Barron, Polk and St. Croix County sheriff’s departments, Wisconsin Department of Justice State Crime Lab, Polk County Medical Examiner’s Office, and the Polk County District Attorney’s Office.
