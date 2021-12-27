Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Heavy snow and light mixed precipitation. Additional snow accumulations of up to two inches and ice accumulations of around one tenth of an inch. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...Sawyer, Burnett and Washburn Counties. This includes the Tribal Lands of the Lac Courte Oreilles Reservation. * WHEN...Until 6 PM CST this evening. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Blowing and falling snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin. &&