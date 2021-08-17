Nickolas Butler will be at Northwind Book & Fiber on Thursday, Aug. 19, at 7 p.m. with his fourth novel, “Godspeed.” An internationally bestselling author, Butler will read from, discuss, and sign his newest book.
“Godspeed” is a new direction for Butler, both because it is a literary thriller and because it is set in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, rather than the Western Wisconsin setting of his previous three novels. It is the story of three friends who take on a contract to build a house on an extreme deadline, but with a big payoff. The conflicts that can arise between locals and wealthier tourists moving into a region will be familiar to our readers.
“Godspeed” raises questions about class division and greed and tackles subjects such as morality and addiction. It balances sophisticated, beautiful prose with a page-turning, suspenseful plot.
“Butler’s award-winning talent as a storyteller propels his characters on a heart-stopping, daring race with unexpected outcomes. Godspeed indeed.” ¬–Library Journal
“A fast-moving, highly addictive novel of ambition, obsession, and long-festering dreams of the haves and have nots. I loved this book from start to finish.” –Author Ace Atkins
“’Godspeed’ is a page-turning, race-against-the-clock novel about fatal obsession, love, violence, addiction, and faith beautifully set in my home state of Wyoming. After you turn the last page, it’ll stay with you for a long, long time.” –C.J. Box, author of Dark Sky
In all of Butler’s books, the protagonists are strong male characters. Novelist Larry Watson asks, “Is there a novelist writing today more adept at revealing the conflicts in the psyche of the American male than Nickolas Butler?” His prior novels include “Shotgun Lovesongs,” “The Hearts of Men,” and “Little Faith,” and they also will be available at the store.
Masks will be required for everyone attending the event. For more information: Northwind, 715.635.6811.
