In light of COVID-19, the Wisconsin Conservation Congress (WCC) and the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) are closely following guidelines from the Department of Health Services (DHS), the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and the World Health Organization (WHO).
The in-person portion of the 72 public meetings known as the Spring Hearings that were to be held in each county on April 13 have been cancelled.
The public will continue to have the opportunity to provide input on the natural resources advisory questions from the DNR, Natural Resources Board (NRB), and WCC through the online input option.
Online input April 13
Anyone who has questions or issues with the online input option or want to submit a citizen resolution, can email SpringHearingInfo@Wisconsin.gov.
The online input option will go live at 7 p.m. on April 13 and will remain open for three days (72 hours).
Each year, citizens can recommend changes to natural resource issues through the submittal of citizen resolutions.
The WCC will continue to take resolutions through early submittal. Resolutions should be submitted via email to SpringHearingInfo@Wisconsin.gov or through typed hardcopies sent to Kari Lee-Zimmermann, Conservation Congress Liaison, P.O. Box 7921 WCC/4, Madison, WI 53707-7921.
All citizen resolutions must be received by close of business on April 6.
Information about the Spring Hearing questions can be found on the DNR website (search keywords “Spring Hearings”).
The link will go live until 7 p.m. on April 13.
“The recent implementation of online voting allows the WCC and its delegates the opportunity to vote without having to appear in person,” said Larry Bonde, chair of the Wisconsin Conservation Congress. “We look forward to resuming the in-person meetings next year.”
In addition, two of the five WCC seats in each county are up for election.
“As far as the delegate elections go, we will be extending the terms of each of the WCC delegates by one year,” said Bonde. “If a current delegate no longer wishes to serve, the seat will become vacant and the county chair can appoint someone to fill the remainder of the term.”
A few questions
The complete list of Spring Hearing questions are online through the Wisconsin of Natural Resources.
Here is a select sample of some of the questions that may be most important to people in Washburn County.
Warm Water Committee Advisory Questions
Question 36: Studies show that the Namekagon River has the potential to become and remain a smallmouth bass and musky “trophy fishery,” which is currently an important driver for out of state/region anglers to visit and support the local economy.
Would you support reducing the daily bag limit for smallmouth bass on the Namekagon River and St. Croix River to one fish with a harvest minimum size of 18 inches?
Question: Would you support reducing the daily bag limit for musky on the Namekagon River and St. Croix River to one fish with a harvest minimum size of 50 inches?
Natural Resources Board Advisory Questions
10: Extend the current nine-day firearm season by adding ten days.
Wisconsin has one of the country’s shortest regular firearm deer seasons with just nine days of gun hunting for bucks.
Providing additional firearm hunting opportunity that also includes bucks would increase excitement and participation in our premier hunt and may be important for the future.
A longer season would provide days of high-quality hunting with moderate hunting pressure, buffer impacts of bad weather on opening weekend, and generally expand hunting opportunities to more people.
State law has established that the traditional firearm deer season begins the Saturday prior to the Thanksgiving holiday with limited exceptions for youth and disabled hunts. This proposal would extend the current firearm hunting season for both bucks and antlerless deer so that it would run until the day before the current December firearm antlerless-only hunt begins.
Muzzleloaders, crossbows, and archery equipment will continue to be allowed with a gun deer license. There would no longer be a muzzleloader-only season but we anticipate the same type of high quality hunting opportunity to be available to more people during that time frame.
Question: Do you favor improving firearm deer hunting opportunities by extending the season to run for 19 consecutive days beginning on the Saturday prior to Thanksgiving?
11: Eliminate the antlerless-only holiday firearm deer season.
There is a four-day antlerless-only firearm season in mid-December that begins on the second Thursday following the Thanksgiving holiday.
Additional days of firearm hunting for deer of either sex are proposed in the previous question and, if supported, would result in firearm deer hunting being allowed continuously for more than three weeks beginning on the Saturday before Thanksgiving and continuing through the second week in December.
Considering the additional deer hunting opportunity proposed in the previous question and, in order to simplify deer hunting season frameworks and to reduce user conflict that occurs during the holiday hunt, the holiday hunt could be eliminated.
Question: Do you support eliminating the antlerless-only holiday firearm deer season if an additional 10 days of firearm deer hunting will occur after the traditional 9-day season?
12: Establish a no-hunting period before the first day of the firearm deer season with the exception of waterfowl hunting.
Until 2002, the archery deer season closed on the Sunday prior to the firearm deer season opener. Except for waterfowl, no firearm hunting was allowed for any species on the Friday before the firearm deer season.
Some people believe that the break from hunting pressure allowed things to “settle down” in the field and that it generated excitement and built anticipation for opening day of the traditional firearm deer season.
Today, the archery and crossbow seasons, along with a variety of other seasons including fall turkey and small game run up to and concurrently with the traditional November firearm deer season.
This proposal would close all hunting seasons, except for waterfowl, for a period of days prior to the opening of the November firearm deer season.
Question: Do you …
A) favor restoring a 2 DAY REST PERIOD prior to the nine-day firearm season to reduce hunting pressure in order to increase excitement and anticipation for the premier hunting opportunity of the year?
B) Favor restoring a 5 DAY REST PERIOD prior to the nine-day firearm season to reduce hunting pressure in order to increase excitement and anticipation for the premier hunting opportunity of the year?
C) Favor NO CHANGE to the current season structure?
13: Invalidate archery and crossbow buck tags during the firearm season.
Until 2002, the archery deer season closed five days prior to the traditional nine-day firearm deer season and did not reopen until five days after the firearm season closed.
This put emphasis and focus exclusively on our premier firearm hunting season and likely also prevented illegal activity such as filling archery deer tags with deer harvested using firearms.
Currently, archery and crossbow hunting does not close during the traditional either-sex firearm deer season. Hunters can currently fill their bow buck harvest authorization with a bow or crossbow during any firearm season that allows buck harvest because the seasons run concurrently.
This proposal would close the archery and crossbow seasons during the traditional either-sex firearm season and during a muzzleloader season if there continues to be a distinct muzzle-loader only hunt. Hunters could continue to hunt with the weapon of their choice through the lesser-weapons law, but only to fill a valid gun buck harvest authorization.
Question: Do you support restoring emphasis on Wisconsin’s firearm deer hunting opportunity by not having crossbow and archery buck tags valid during the firearm season?
14: October season for hunting with crossbows.
The DNR recently completed a comprehensive analysis of weapon use during deer hunting seasons, particularly crossbows. While the report found no biological impacts to the deer herd from use of crossbows it did show a disproportionate harvest of bucks by crossbow hunters.
Important reasons for establishing hunting seasons and regulations are to distribute harvest and to improve hunting experiences. The future of hunting depends on providing high quality hunting opportunities for people who use all the legal methods including firearm, bow and crossbow.
Starting in 2014, the legislature approved a trial crossbow season to run concurrent with the archery season. It allowed crossbow hunting for all hunters regardless of their age or physical abilities.
Rulemaking authority to modify the season was also granted to the DNR at that time. In the 2019 season, 42% of the registered antlered buck harvest occurred prior to the opening day of the gun deer season. This has impacted the firearm season to the point that it may no longer meet the expectations that firearm deer hunters have historically had.
It is possible to again meet the expectations for firearm hunters by reducing the disproportionate buck harvest and reduce hunting pressure a couple weeks before the gun deer opener while still maintaining exceptional crossbow hunting opportunity. By limiting the portion of crossbow season prior to the firearm season for those not disabled and over 60 to October, excellent opportunities during a prime part of the fall season which includes the early part of the rut will still exist for all crossbow hunters. The archery season would not be modified. Crossbow use by people age 60 and older and by disabled permit holders would continue to be allowed during the entire archery season. Hunters could continue to hunt with a crossbow during the firearm season through the lesser-weapons law, but only with a valid gun license.
Question: Do you support allowing hunting with crossbows for everyone prior to the gun deer season from Oct. 1 thru Oct. 31 and reopening for the duration of the archery season after the gun deer season?
Those 60 and over or holding a disabled permit will continue to be able to utilize crossbows for the full archery season.
17: Close the crossbow season in November and reopen it when the traditional firearm deer season opens.
This question seeks input on another way to address some of the concerns that people have expressed with the current crossbow season. It would be possible to allow crossbow hunting concurrently with archery gear during both September and October, close the crossbow season on November 1, and reopen it when the firearm deer season opens.
Doing so would continue to provide significant opportunities to hunt with crossbows during a long season.
The closure would reduce hunting pressure during the build up to the traditional firearm deer season and may result in additional bucks available to firearm hunters. The archery season would not be modified.
Crossbow use by people age 60 and older and by disabled permit holders would continue to be allowed during the entire archery season.
Question: Do you favor closing the crossbow season on November 1 and reopening it when the traditional firearm season opens?
Deer & Elk Committee Advisory Questions
24: Sixteen-day gun deer season opening the Saturday nearest the 15th of November (Requires legislation).
Opening the gun deer season earlier in the month, closer to the rut, may result in more deer sightings and may increase harvest opportunities for bucks and does. The additional days would also increase hunting opportunity for the gun hunters.
While a significantly lower percentage than in the past, approximately 60-70% of the deer harvested each year occurs during the 9-day gun deer season.
By opening the season on the Saturday closest to the 15th, the opening day would never be earlier than Nov. 12 or later than Nov. 18, thereby reducing the likelihood of having adverse weather or reduced rutting activity have a negative impact on the harvest.
Question: Would you support the Wisconsin Conservation Congress (WCC) working with the DNR, NRB and legislature to create a 16-day gun deer season opening on the Saturday nearest the 15th of November?
Turkey & Upland Game Committee Advisory Questions
27: Would you support moving the opening of the spring turkey season to the second Wednesday in April, which would be one week earlier than it is now?
Warm Water Committee Advisory Question
36-37: Namekagon River and St. Croix River smallmouth bass and musky minimum size and bag limit.
River fisheries are sensitive to flooding of nest beds and bag limits. The Namekagon River and St. Croix River (these rivers are connected) are valuable economic and recreational resources for Sawyer, Burnett, and Washburn Counties.
DNR census studies of the Namekagon River show that it has lower smallmouth bass populations compared to other regional river fisheries (Chippewa and Flambeau).
These same studies show that the Namekagon River has the potential to become and remain a smallmouth bass and musky “trophy fishery,” which is currently an important driver for out of state/region anglers to visit and support the local economy.
Question: Would you support reducing the daily bag limit for smallmouth bass on the Namekagon River and St. Croix River to one fish with a harvest minimum size of 18 inches?
Question: Would you support reducing the daily bag limit for musky on the Namekagon River and St. Croix River to one fish with a harvest minimum size of 50 inches?
Legislative Committee Advisory Question
51: Changes to trespassing laws and their enforcement.
Currently trespassing laws can only be enforced by local or county law enforcement, not conservation wardens.
Question: Do you favor the DNR working with the legislature to authorize wardens to investigate trespass complaints and issue citations when it involves recreational and natural resource trespassing?
53: Increase price of non-resident licenses & fees for bear and deer hunting (Requires legislation).
Currently the majority of DNR funding comes from hunting, fishing and trapping license fees. When more funding is needed, either license fees are raised or programs are cut. Wisconsin is attractive to non-resident deer hunters for trophy deer and Wisconsin is known as one of the number one bear hunting states in the US. An increase in these licenses could provide additional funding to wildlife and fishery programs.
A Wisconsin non-resident deer license is $160, and a bear license is $251. Other state non-resident fees are as follows …
Minnesota: Bear-$230, Deer-$186; Illinois: Bear-not offered, Deer-$411 archery, $200 firearm. Iowa: Bear not offered, Deer-$644 (includes all fees and licenses). Michigan: Bear-$20, Deer-$25 (requires a non-resident base license ($151) for any hunter in addition to the individual species license). Wyoming: Bear-$373, Deer-$374; Colorado: Bear-$101 (fishing included), Deer-$396. Montana: Bear-$350, Deer-$337.
Question: Would you favor the Wisconsin Conservation Congress and the DNR working with the legislature to increase the cost of a non-resident deer license?
