SPOONER– The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP) will present this year’s gypsy moth treatment plan at several open house meetings this month, including one in Spooner.
The gypsy moth is a non-native insect with a destructive appetite for hundreds of species of trees and shrubs. Treatment efforts help limit the spread of the pest that is established in the eastern two-thirds of the state.
“The gypsy moth is a serious threat to our forests and urban trees. It has the potential to negatively impact Wisconsin’s timber, paper, nursery, and tourism industries,” said Christopher Foelker, coordinator of DATCP’s Gypsy Moth Program.
Beginning in May and continuing through July, low-flying planes will spray select areas in western Wisconsin to treat for the gypsy moth. A total of about 145,625 acres at 58 sites in 18 counties are scheduled for treatment.
Open houses will take place in Green, Dunn, and Vernon counties, plus in Spooner on Thursday, March 19, from 2:30 to 4 p.m. at the Department of Natural Resources Service Center, 810 W. Maple St.
In addition to those counties, these are scheduled to receive aerial treatments: Bayfield, Buffalo, Burnett, Chippewa, Crawford, Douglas, Grant, Iowa, Lafayette, Polk, Richland, Rusk, Sawyer, Trempealeau, and Washburn.
Gypsy moth program staff at the sessions will have information regarding treatment plans. Attendees will have the opportunity to speak with staff, learn more about the gypsy moth, and view maps of treatment areas.
For more information: datcp.wi.gov/Pages/Programs_Services/GMAerialSpray.aspx or https://gypsymoth.wi.gov/.
