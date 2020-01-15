RICE LAKE– Industrial Safety, a Clear Lake-based supplier of fire and safety equipment, donated a Grain Bin Rescue System, known as the “Great Wall of Rescue,” to Wisconsin Indianhead Technical College (WITC). The rescue system will be used by WITC to train firefighters and other emergency personnel in Northwest Wisconsin in grain bin rescue operations.
“WITC’s Fire and Technical Rescue training program strives to provide cutting-edge training to emergency responders so as to help them perform their duties safely and efficiently,” said Tim Halbur, WITC’s fire services director. “The very generous donation from Industrial Safety of the Great Wall of Rescue will help us fulfill that mission, specifically in the high hazard discipline of grain bin rescue.”
According to Purdue University, 27 people lost their lives in grain bin accidents in 2018 with an additional 15 from August to November in 2019.
“All of us at Industrial Safety grew up in this area and understand the dangers of grain bin accidents,” said Industrial Safety General Manager Andrea Cress. “Over the past few years, as we have seen more news stories about grain bin tragedies, we have wanted to find a way to help our rural communities respond to these incidents. This tool – the Great Wall of Rescue – is growing in popularity and used among the fire departments in our area. This donation to WITC will help ensure that firefighters are properly trained and able to assist in farm accidents. We are proud of our long association with Northwest Wisconsin’s fire departments and thrilled to make this donation.”
Industrial Safety has been in business in Clear Lake for 30 years. A small family business, it is owned and operated by Adam and Barbara Jarchow. Industrial Safety sells and services safety tools and equipment for the fire service, industry, and municipalities. For more information: www.industrialsafetystore.com or 715.263.3330.
WITC
A nationally top-ranked college and a designated 2019 Military Friendly School, WITC serves the educational and career needs of more than 18,000 residents of Northwestern Wisconsin each year. With multiple campuses, WITC offers career-focused associate degree programs, technical diplomas, short-term certificates, customized business training, and a wide array of courses for personal or career enrichment.
WITC is a member of the Wisconsin Technical College System and is accredited by the Higher Learning Commission (www.hlcommission.org). For more information: 800.243.WITC or witc.edu.
CLICK HERE TO SUBSCRIBE TO THE SPOONER ADVOCATE: https://apg-wi-dot-com.bloxcms.com/site/forms/subscription_services/
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.