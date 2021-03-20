The public is invited to join La Courte Oreilles Ojibwe College in Celebrating Women's History Month through a virtual Indigenous Women Leadership Series on March 22-26.
Held over Zoom, the speakers will include:
> March 22, 3:30-4:30 p.m.: Judge Elaine Smith,Lac Courte Oreilles.
> March 23, noon-1 p.m.: Emmy Mayo, Lac Du Flambeau.
> March 24, noon-1 p.m., Penny Bearheart,St. Croix.
> March 25, 6-7:00 p.m.: Katy Bressette, Red Cliff.
> March 26, 10 – 11 a.m.: Linda Dunbar, Bad River.
The events will be hosted on the Zoom platform: Meeting ID 380 374 5351 and passcode LCOEXT.
