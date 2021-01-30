Spooner Memorial Library has some good news for those avid readers who cannot wait to get back into the library and read the magazines, browse through the shelves of books, and use the community-access computers: The library's Board of Trustees and director have decided that opening the doors of the library to in-person visits is appropriate and will begin on February 1.
"According to the Wisconsin Department of Health and Human Services, COVID activity level has changed from Critical to Very High, and we have seen a significant decrease in new positive cases since the Board's decision to offer curbside-only in November," the library said.
Effective February 1, the library will allow in-person visits Monday through Saturday during regularly scheduled hours. The infrastructure is in place to go back to curbside-only should a large COVID spike occur. Masks must be worn properly by all patrons and staff, covering the nose and mouth.
"The mask requirement is non-negotiable and is not dependent on a state mask mandate," the library said.
Curbside appointments will remain available whenever the library is open and can be scheduled on the library website or by phone. Programs will still be offered virtually, and toys and seating, other than designated spaced tables, will not be available at this time.
Patrons and staff who are ill or asked to quarantine remain home for the safety of the community.
"We are excited to see our patrons in the library and wish you all well," the library said.
