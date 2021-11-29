Microplastics have been found everywhere scientists have looked for them: in the deepest oceans, on the highest mountaintops and in some of the most isolated places on the planet. How did this form of pollution become ubiquitous and what is it doing to Earth’s ecosystems?
To find some of the answers, Todd Wellnitz, a professor of biology at the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire, and his research students have documented the distribution and abundance of this pervasive contaminant in the Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness.
On Thursday, Dec. 2, Wellnitz will present “Microplastics in Northern Lakes: How Big a Problem?” for UW-Eau Claire – Barron County's “Thursdays at the U” series. The talk will be from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. in the Blue Hills Lecture Hall (Room 234, Ritzinger Hall) on the Rice Lake campus.
In addition to searching for microplastics in natural habitats and inside diverse organisms, Wellnitz and his students have tried to determine the extent to which people bring microplastics into this popular wilderness area. What they found surprised them. While people clearly impact campsites in the Boundary Waters, they also pollute the area with microplastics from activities that can be hundreds of miles away.
Their research has led them to consider larger questions, such as the apparent indispensability of plastics in modern society, the broken promise of recycling and what can be done for a world drowning in plastic waste.
Wellnitz teaches courses in ecology and has led immersion experiences in Minnesota’s Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness, Utah’s Grand Staircase-Escalante National Monument and on Florida’s Gulf Coast, as well as international experiences in Belize, Costa Rica and Argentina. His research investigates the ecology of freshwater systems, and he has spent much of his career studying mountain streams in the Rocky Mountains, the Swiss Alps and Argentine Andes. Each year he mentors undergraduate students engaged in independent and team-based research projects.
At all UW-Eau Claire campuses, everyone, including presenters, are required to wear masks indoors.
The “Thursdays at the U” weekly series is free and open to the public thanks to support from the UW-Eau Claire – Barron County Foundation.
For more information about the series: Linda Tollefsrud, professor emeritus of psychology, UW Colleges, at tollefla@uwec.edu.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.