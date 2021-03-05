An Ice Fishing Meet and Greet will be held on Gull Lake, with registration at 9 a.m., lunch at noon, and prizes at 2 p.m. on Saturday, March 6.

The event is sponsored by Horse Spirit and Wisconsin Hero Outdoors, and it is open to everyone. A special drawing will be held for veterans and first responders.

Registration will be at Wolf Point's Bar and Grill parking lot. To get there: When  turning off of Hwy. 63 and onto Cty. Hwy. F headed west, Wolfe Point’s parking lot is on the right. 

From Spooner or Minong: Participants also can turn onto Cty. Hwy. F from Hwy. 53 near Lampson and drive east. Wolfe Point’s parking lot will be to the left. 

