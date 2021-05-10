LADYSMITH — Indianhead Community Action Agency (ICAA) said it is with great sadness that it has learned the Head Start grant application for the local service area was not awarded for the 2021-22 school year.
However, an interim management company will continue providing Head Start services to the families and communities in Burnett, Clark, Rusk, Sawyer, Taylor, and Washburn counties.
With the announcement will come a transition for many of ICAA’s workforce.
ICAA’s Head Start program provides high-quality education and services to help children aged 3 to 5 become school ready. That is accomplished through support and resources for the whole family and through encouraging parents to be active in their children’s learning. The program also provides additional resources in areas like education, nutrition, health, social needs, and more.
Head Start operates through independent centers and collaborations with some local school districts. ICAA staff have many years of quality experience in providing Head Start services in its communities.
ICAA will continue to operate Head Start through June 30, 2021. Beginning July 1, 2021, many of the Head Start staff will have the chance to apply for positions under an interim management company.
"ICAA is regretful they will not be able to keep all our talented Head Start staff through the transition but are glad to know that there may be opportunities for staff to apply for employment and continue to serve their communities," the agency said.
"Generally when you have transitions like this, your concern is ensuring your hard-working, dedicated staff continue their employment, and children and families see little to no interruption is this extremely valuable service," said CEO Jennifer Shearer. "We're grateful to see that many of our talented educators may have opportunities to continue working and serving our communities. That is what's most important.
"It is essential for our Head Start families to know that their children will still be able to continue to use these services throughout and after the transition. Continuity of high-quality, childcare and education services for our communities is one of our main goals as we work through this transition.
“We know how critical Head Start services are and we want to assure our families and communities that program operations will continue to operate as smoothly as possible," Shearer said.
“It is a hard, but very real truth of the nonprofit industry that funding is never promised," she added. "What we receive this year may not always be there the next. We will continue to work hard to secure funding to expand our programs and services and continue to support our staff and the community. We know how important Head Start is to our families and communities, so we will continue to seek opportunities for funding throughout the next year.”
ICAA will apply for Head Start funding again in 2022 and is hopeful that through continued collaboration with the Office of Head Start, they can resume operation of the Head Start program for the 2022-23 school year. In the meantime, ICAA will continue to provide valuable services and resources in their communities throughout Northwestern Wisconsin, the agency said.
For more information about ICAA: 715.532.4222 or www.indianheadcaa.org.
About ICAA
Indianhead Community Action Agency, Inc. is a registered 501(c)3 charitable organization and an equal opportunity employer and provider operating under an Affirmative Action plan.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.