In collaboration with the Department of Administration through the CARES Act, Indianhead Community Action Agency (ICAA) is assisting households that are having trouble paying rent due to an income loss because of COVID-19. Households are assisted through ICAA’s Wisconsin Rental Assistance Program (WRAP) in Burnett, Clark, Rusk, Sawyer, Taylor, and Washburn counties.
Eligible households can receive up to $1,000 per month in rental assistance for up to three months. ICAA works with both the renter and the landlord so assistance is paid directly to the landlord. Eligible expenses include rent, back rent, security deposit, and first month’s rent.
“This pandemic is crippling a lot of folks’ ability to meet basic needs in our area, and this assistance can make the difference in whether or not a renter is evicted,” said Jennifer Shearer, CEO.
ICAA encourages any renters who have lost income due to COVID-19 and are having trouble paying rent to contact the agency to see if they are eligible for the assistance. WRAP funds are provided to eligible households on a first-come, first-serve basis. The program will end on October 31 or once the funds are used.
For more information about ICAA, the WRAP program, or to find out more about eligibility for ICAA’s WRAP program: 715.532.4222 or www.indianheadcaa.org.
About ICAA
Indianhead Community Action Agency, Inc. is a registered 501(c)3 Charitable Organization and an equal opportunity employer and provider operating under an Affirmative Action plan.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.