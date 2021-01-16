By bill Thornley

MINONG– The Minong area is a beautiful part of Northwestern Wisconsin. If you have any photos of the area, make sure to enter the “I Love Minong Photo Contest,” which is going on now.

Presented by the Washburn County Tourism Association and Minong Area Chamber of Commerce, the contest seeks to spotlight the Minong area.

The deadline for submission of photos is February 14. Any photo entered might be featured on promotional material for the area – you could be part of helping to show off the beautiful town and surrounding area!

Prizes will be awarded to the top three photos in the contest.

For more information: washburncounty.or/minong-contest.

