Hound
Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (CC-BY-ND)

USDA-Wildlife Services verified that wolves killed a 2.5-year old Walker trailing hound in the town of Washburn, Bayfield County, on August 13.

The Department of Natural Resources reminds dog owners are reminded to exercise caution in wolf occupied areas. Conflicts between hunting dogs and wolves are most common during the bear training and hunting season. Dogs have also been depredated pursuing other wildlife including fox, coyotes, bobcat, rabbit, snowshoe hare and upland birds. More information is available on the DNR's website.

Current Caution Areas

When wolves attack dogs in hunting or training situations on public land, the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources creates wolf caution areas to warn hunters that a specific pack has attacked a dog or group of dogs. Click here to view current caution areas.

Report a wolf attach

Anyone suspecting a wolf attack should call 800-433-0663 (southern Wisconsin) or 800-228-1368 (northern Wisconsin).

Tags

(Copyright © 2021 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments