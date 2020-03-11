SPOONER– The spring Spooner Hunter Education class will begin on Tuesday, March 24, in the Spooner High School Choir Room at 6:30 p.m. Students should preferably be 11 years old or older.
Parents, guardians and other adults are also welcome to enroll and participate if they have not completed a hunter education course. Any person born on or after January 1, 1973, must have a hunter education certificate to purchase any type of Wisconsin hunting license.
A parent or guardian must accompany a minor child to the first class to sign the registration form (signature required for minors). A course schedule and class materials will be distributed, and a course fee will be collected before class. Classes will be held on March 24, 26, and 31, and April 2, 4 and 7. April 4 is the range/field day at the IRPC range.
A Department of Natural Resources Customer Identification Number is required to enroll in, complete the course, purchase licenses and permits, and take other recreational safety courses. If a student does not already have one, the Customer ID number can be obtained by calling 888.936.7463, visiting a DNR Service Center, or going online to the DNR Go Wild website (gowild.wi.gov).
Students are highly encouraged to enroll online for the class through Go Wild.
The objective of the course will be to instill in each student the knowledge, skill, and attitude to be a safe, ethical and responsible hunter.
Classes will cover firearm safety in the home and afield, knowledge of firearms and hunting equipment, basic shooting and hunting skills, wildlife conservation, responsible and ethical hunting, and hunting preparation and survival skills.
This is a great class for students who have had little or no gun handling or shooting experience.
Other opportunities
Other hunter education opportunities in Spooner this year include:
> A hunter education internet field day will be held at the IRPC on Saturday, Aug. 29.
This is a good class for students who have had some gun handling or shooting experience, have been mentored and/or have class or sports conflicts during the school year.
Course work is done online, and only the field day needs to be attended.
Enrollment is limited, and these classes fill quickly. Early enrollment is highly encouraged and required to be done online through the DNR Go Wild website.
> The traditional fall hunter education class dates are September 8, 10, 15, 17, 19, and 22. This class is also open to all and is best for students who have little or no gun handling or shooting experience, and who have no conflicts with fall school sports programs.
Enrollment is online through Go Wild.
For questions regarding hunter education classes: Gary Dunsmoor, 715.491.0934.
