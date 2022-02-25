SARONA– Is the long, cold, snowy Northwestern Wisconsin winter starting to get you down?
Fight back with a great day of fun outside at Hunt Hill Audubon Sanctuary in Sarona on Saturday, March 5, as Hunt Hill hosts a Winter Festival.
Winter Festival is a joint fundraiser benefitting both Hunt Hill Audubon Sanctuary and Lakeland Family Resource Center. The public is invited to attend and enjoy a great time. The March 5 event will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
The last check-in time will be 1:30 p.m.
There is a small admission cost per person or per family. Registration is not required; however, you can pre-register and buy tickets ahead of time.
Participants can register using the link below to pre-buy admission and tickets, or just register at the door. Early registration is not required.
For more information, please call Hunt Hill: 715.635.6543.
Many activities
Activities will be numerous, and are included in admission.
There is no additional cost to participate in these activities.
What will be happening at Hunt Hill during Winter Festival? Come prepared for a day loaded with fun under Wisconsin’s big blue sky! Here is a look at what will be taking place.
Sledding
Is any winter activity more traditionally fun than climbing aboard a sled and whooshing down a hill covered by deep, fluffy snow? Get ready to hit the hills at Hunt Hill. Sleds will be provided.
Snow Art
Do you have an artistic streak? Do you love to play in the snow? Then enjoy creating Snow Art at the Winter Festival! Snow paints will be provided.
Meet some sled dogs
The barking of sled dogs will fill the air at Hunt Hill Audubon Sanctuary as local musher Ruth King brings her team to Winter Festival. Take a few moments to meet the dogs and maybe even climb aboard the sled for a ride.
Music and bubbles
This one will delight the kids as thousands of bubbles will the air with lively music playing. Try to catch the bubbles, dance, or do both. The little ones will love it.
Fat Tire Bikes
Want to try something a little different in the snow? Try out an adult or kid size fat tire bike. Try you skills on the Obstacle Course.
Ticketed events
Tickets will be available to purchase online, at check-in and throughout the event. Some of the ticketed events will include:
> Brown Bag Auction
> Mitten Mix Up Game
> Build Your Own Gourmet S’more
> Hot Chocolate Lab
> Snowshoe Race for Prizes
> Ice Fish for a Prize Game
What to expect
When you arrive, volunteers will direct you where to park and help you get checked in. If you did not pre-buy tickets, you can also do that at check in.
Some activities are included in admission for no extra cost. Other activities require tickets. Ticket sales will occur at registration and throughout the day.
Please remember to bring cash or check in case you would like to purchase tickets to participate in any of the ticketed activities.
Lunch available
A lunch featuring hotdog, chips, cookies and beverage will be available to purchase at the event. No vegetarian or gluten-free substitutions will be available.
Fundraiser
Winter Festival, as stated, is a fundraising day of fun for good causes.
All funds raised from admission and ticket sales will support Hunt Hill Audubon Sanctuary and Lakeland Family Resource Center.
COVID-19 Information
All activities will occur exclusively outdoors.
Participants will be encouraged to follow social distancing practices by keeping at least 6 feet between them and participants from outside their household.
In situations where participants may come within 6 feet of someone outside their household (such as at registration), participants are encouraged to wear a mask.
If participants go indoors to use the restrooms, masks are required.
Mark your calendar and make plans for some late winter fun. Hunt Hill Audubon Sanctuary is located at N2384 Hunt Hill Rd. in Sarona.
