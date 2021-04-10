SARONA– Hunt Hill’s first annual “Plogging for Hunt Hill: A Virtual 5K” will take place during the week of Earth Day, April 19-25.
Plogging is the activity of picking up litter while jogging. The word “plogga” comes from a combination of two Swedish words: plocka upp, which means “to pick up,” and jogga, which means “to jog.”
In this virtual 5K during the week of Earth Day, participants will travel up to five kilometers in their location of choice to pick up as much litter as possible. The person to pick up the most litter will win a prize.
Participants are not just restricted to jogging; they may also walk, run, bike, or paddle.
A fee is charged to participate.
Participants must register by April 12 in order to receive swag and materials in time for the week of Earth Day.
Each participant will receive a locally made participation medal, a drawstring bag, a stainless steel straw set, and a racer’s bib.
To register: hunthill.org/plogging-5K/ to complete the online registration form or 715.635.6543.
