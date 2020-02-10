SARONA– It is the dead of winter in chilly Northwestern Wisconsin, and all across the region people are looking for something to warm them up.
How about some hot, tasty soup?
And it just might be waking up one of the Northland’s sleepy bears from their slumber in a nearby den as well!
Hunt Hill Audubon Sanctuary will be hosting Soup Lunch on Tuesday, Feb. 11.
Soup, crackers, and dessert will be served at noon, and the wildlife program will begin at 12:30 p.m.
This month’s topic is “The Bear Necessities.” The wildlife program will be presented by Nancy Christel from the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources.
Soup Lunch is a monthly program held at Hunt Hill Audubon Sanctuary in Sarona that gives nature enthusiasts the opportunity to warm up with a homemade bowl of soup while enjoying conversation with others.
Each month features a guest speaker on a different nature topic.
This month’s presenter, Nancy Christel from the Wisconsin DNR, will be speaking about what it is like to be a black bear in Wisconsin.
Soup Lunch is free and registration is not required. Donations are accepted to help fund programming at Hunt Hill.
Consider bringing your own bowl and utensils to make this event more eco-friendly!
For more information about Soup Lunch or other Hunt Hill programs, call 715.635.6543 or go online at hunthill.org.
The next Soup Lunch nature program, “Attracting Wildlife to Your Backyard,” is to be held on Tuesday, March 10.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.