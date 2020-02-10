Black bear

SARONA– It is the dead of winter in chilly Northwestern Wisconsin, and all across the region people are looking for something to warm them up.

How about some hot, tasty soup?

And it just might be waking up one of the Northland’s sleepy bears from their slumber in a nearby den as well!

Hunt Hill Audubon Sanctuary will be hosting Soup Lunch on Tuesday, Feb. 11.

Soup, crackers, and dessert will be served at noon, and the wildlife program will begin at 12:30 p.m.

This month’s topic is “The Bear Necessities.” The wildlife program will be presented by Nancy Christel from the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources.

Soup Lunch is a monthly program held at Hunt Hill Audubon Sanctuary in Sarona that gives nature enthusiasts the opportunity to warm up with a homemade bowl of soup while enjoying conversation with others.

Each month features a guest speaker on a different nature topic.

This month’s presenter, Nancy Christel from the Wisconsin DNR, will be speaking about what it is like to be a black bear in Wisconsin.

Soup Lunch is free and registration is not required. Donations are accepted to help fund programming at Hunt Hill.

Consider bringing your own bowl and utensils to make this event more eco-friendly!

For more information about Soup Lunch or other Hunt Hill programs, call 715.635.6543 or go online at hunthill.org.

The next Soup Lunch nature program, “Attracting Wildlife to Your Backyard,” is to be held on Tuesday, March 10.

(Copyright © 2020 APG Media)

Load comments