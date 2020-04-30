SARONA– In the interest of community safety and in support of Wisconsin Governor Evers’ “Safer at Home” order, Hit for Hunt Hill golf scramble has been postponed until Friday, Sept. 25.
It was originally scheduled for Friday, May 29.
The event will be adapted to account for safety and social distancing while still supporting a fun social event.
It has always been an enjoyable day of golf, contests, prizes and auctions, as well as a very important fundraiser for Hunt Hill’s programs.
During this time of “Safer at Home,” Hunt Hill has canceled programs through May 31.
Sponsorships
Businesses who wish to sponsor the event and golfers are welcome to register online at HuntHill.org.
Programs cost money to provide (even online programs) and trails and facilities require upkeep from usage.
Sponsorships, donations and participation are a key part of supporting Hunt Hill’s programs and operations.
Hunt Hill at Home
Program Director Sage Dunham has been presenting live Facebook programs Monday through Friday at 1 p.m.
“Hunt Hill at Home” is a way for Hunt Hill to offer nature online. The programs have covered turtles, trees, tracks, and many other nature topics.
Videos can be found at hunthill.org/uncategorized/hunt-hill-at-home/. Hunt Hill wants to encourage people to watch the videos as well as enjoy nature.
Trails open
While some state parks have been closed, Hunt Hill’s trails remain open to the public during daylight hours at no fee.
An interactive trail called the Discovery Trail is great for families.
Questions can be directed to 715.635.6543 or info@hunthill.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.