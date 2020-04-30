Hunt Hill Audubon Camp

SARONA– In the interest of community safety and in support of Wisconsin Governor Evers’ “Safer at Home” order, Hit for Hunt Hill golf scramble has been postponed until Friday, Sept. 25.

It was originally scheduled for Friday, May 29.

The event will be adapted to account for safety and social distancing while still supporting a fun social event.

It has always been an enjoyable day of golf, contests, prizes and auctions, as well as a very important fundraiser for Hunt Hill’s programs.

During this time of “Safer at Home,” Hunt Hill has canceled programs through May 31.

Sponsorships

Businesses who wish to sponsor the event and golfers are welcome to register online at HuntHill.org.

Programs cost money to provide (even online programs) and trails and facilities require upkeep from usage.

Sponsorships, donations and participation are a key part of supporting Hunt Hill’s programs and operations.

Hunt Hill at Home

Program Director Sage Dunham has been presenting live Facebook programs Monday through Friday at 1 p.m.

“Hunt Hill at Home” is a way for Hunt Hill to offer nature online. The programs have covered turtles, trees, tracks, and many other nature topics.

Videos can be found at hunthill.org/uncategorized/hunt-hill-at-home/. Hunt Hill wants to encourage people to watch the videos as well as enjoy nature.

Trails open

While some state parks have been closed, Hunt Hill’s trails remain open to the public during daylight hours at no fee.

An interactive trail called the Discovery Trail is great for families.

Questions can be directed to 715.635.6543 or info@hunthill.org.

(Copyright © 2020 APG Media)

Load comments