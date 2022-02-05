SARONA – Hunt Hill Audubon Sanctuary will host two Luminary Hikes this year: on Friday, Feb. 11, and another on Saturday, Feb. 12.
The luminary trail will be open from 6 to 9 p.m. both days for registrants to walk at their own pace.
Candles will illuminate about a mile loop of the Vole Trail in the meadow at Hunt Hill.
Registrants will be able to arrive anytime between 6 and 8:30 p.m. for a self-guided walk along the serene trail and may walk the loop as many times as they would like.
About halfway, they will have the opportunity to rest at the bonfire to warm up and enjoy some hot chocolate.
Participants may walk the trail using snowshoes or boots. Snowshoes will be available to borrow if the snow is deep at no extra charge.
To register, visit www.hunthill.org to complete the online registration form or call 715.635.6543.
There is a small program fee per person/per family. The fee is reduced for Hunt Hill members.
Hunt Hill is a nonprofit nature preserve and learning center located at N2384 Hunt Hill Rd. in Sarona.
You can find out more about Hunt Hill and its programs at hunthill.org or by calling 715.635.6543.
