While the presidential election hangs in a "too close to call" balance as of Wednesday morning, Washburn County voters were less ambiguous but still divided in their choice: They supported the Donald Trump/Michael Pence ticket over the Joe Biden/Kamala Harris ticket by a margin 6,332 to 3,867 margin.
That race likely was the driver behind the huge turnout locally, which ranked at 80.44% with 10,407 voters heading to the polls or casting absentee ballots out of an estimated 12,938 eligible voters.
That far surpassed the election in 2016 when 8,254 out of 12,828 voted.
The county's Republican leanings carried through to other contests, too.
Incumbent Republican Tom Tiffany bested Tricia Zunker for the second time this year in the Congressional Seventh District race in Washburn County, 6,383-3,841. He also won at the district-wide level, and Zunker conceded Tuesday night.
The two first faced off in a special election in May to fill the seat vacated by Sean Duffy.
In the state 73rd District, voters in the county went for Republican challenger Keith Kern over incumbent Nick Milroy, 3,153-2,206. At the district-wide level, however, Milroy won with a razor-thin lead of 16,621-16,482 – less than half a percentage point.
In the 75th District, county voters chose Republican Dave Armstrong over Democrat John Ellenson, 3,030-1,763. District-wide, Armstrong had a conclusive showing and took the seat on a vote of 20,102-12,133 with just over 98% of the votes counted as of Wednesday morning.
In county races, incumbent Republicans Clerk Lolita Olson and Treasurer Nicole Tims were unchallenged and won with 8,505 and 8,467 votes, respectively. Incumbent Register of Deeds Renee Bell was unchallenged on the ballot and had 8,044 votes, while her registered write-in challenger, Jessica Hedinger had 654. Both Republicans, Bell had won out against Hedinger in the primary election this spring.
Aaron Marcoux, an Independent and the sole candidate for Washburn County district attorney, was re-elected with 7,151 votes.
The results are unofficial until they are canvassed.
