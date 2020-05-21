The Lac Courte Oreilles Tribal Governing Board (TGB) on Monday, May 18, unanimously approved canceling the 2020 Honor the Earth Homecoming Celebration and Powwow.
The 47th annual powwow originally was scheduled for July 16-19.
The TGB stated the cancellation is “to protect the safety of our people and the many guests who travel to our community for the annual event.”
LCO Vice Chairwoman Lorraine Gougé made the motion to cancel the powwow, adding that they will present a smaller one-day event for the local community to present the honor ceremonies which are held during the powwow and to recognize the importance of this annual event to the Lac Courte Oreilles community.
The decision to cancel the powwow was made after a discussion at the board’s weekly meeting with members of the Honor the Earth Powwow Committee.
Cathy Begay, committee member, said regarding a one-day session, “More information and community input will be sought and given after Wednesday, May 20. Tribal council and the powwow committee regret canceling. However, our lives matter and we will still do honor towards why we have the Honor the Earth Powwow every year.”
