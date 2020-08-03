A large number of people who have been tested at a Wisconsin National Guard site did not provide a valid phone number or are not answering the phone when being called with test results.
Those who need a copy of their results can call the Wisconsin COVID-19 Results Line, 866.419.6988.
The COVID-19 Results Line is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. The Results Line only provides test results for COVID-19 testing performed at National Guard testing sites in Wisconsin.
Anyone calling will need to provide:
> The date of their test.
> The National Guard testing site they visited.
> Their name.
> Their date of birth.
