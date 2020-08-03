Testing

The Wisconsin National Guard and Bayfield County Health Department take samples to test people for COVID-19 July 10 in Iron River.

 STAFF FILE PHOTO

A large number of people who have been tested at a Wisconsin National Guard site did not provide a valid phone number or are not answering the phone when being called with test results.

Those who need a copy of their results can call the Wisconsin COVID-19 Results Line, 866.419.6988.

The COVID-19 Results Line is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. The Results Line only provides test results for COVID-19 testing performed at National Guard testing sites in Wisconsin.

Anyone calling will need to provide:

> The date of their test.

> The National Guard testing site they visited.

> Their name.

> Their date of birth.

