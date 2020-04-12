A spring storm will bring heavy snow to much of northwest Wisconsin on Sunday into Monday, with the worst travel conditions likely Sunday night into Monday morning, the National Weather Service out of Duluth said.
"There will be a sharp western edge of the snowfall, so confidence is low in places like Siren and Superior - there could be as little as 1-2 inches or as much as 6-8 inches," the NWS said.
The snow will be the heavy, wet type, with the highest amounts over Ashland, Iron, and Price counties, and lower amounts farther west. Strong north and northwest winds may result in blowing and drifting snow in open areas late Sunday and Monday.
Total snow accumulations of 4 to 11 inches, except 6 to 15 inches for northern Iron and Ashland counties, and 4 to 6 inches for northern Douglas and Bayfield counties.
Snow will end from southwest to northeast Monday into Monday night.
