MINONG– An early-morning fire took the life of a 76-year-old Minong man on Sunday, Aug. 15.
The Washburn County Sheriff's Office said on Tuesday that the preliminary autopsy results indicated smoke inhalation and no suspicious causes for his passing.
Passersby spotted the fire at just after 2 a.m. and reported that the house was completely gone and a car and some trees were on fire. Within minutes the Minong Area Fire Department had requested mutual aid from the Wascott and Gordon fire departments.
Minong Fire Chief Jay Barrett said the home was still burning when the fire departments arrived. They concentrated on extinguishing it while the Department of Natural Resources worked to contain and put out the fire that had spread onto the land from the house.
The DNR returned later in the afternoon for a brief flare-up from embers. A total of .17 acres burned.
The sheriff's office said the fire's cause in the older home is undetermined.
