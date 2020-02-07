Hockey at Jack Frost Festival
JULIE HUSTVET

SPOONER– The Spooner Area Chamber’s annual Jack Frost Festival will draw people to the great outdoors with some great action on the ice, bonfire and marshmallow roasting, and other family events on Saturday, Feb. 8.

All of the activities will be at the Spooner’s City Park on College Street.

Lakeland Family Resource Center will host a Winter Wonderland Family Scavenger Hunt between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m.

A Youth Hockey Pond Tournament will be on the ice from 9 a.m. to noon, followed by the adult drop-in games from 1 to 5 p.m. Teams can register by calling 715.635.2168. Registration information also is at spoonerchamber.org.

Schmitz’s Economart will sponsor a bonfire, hot cocoa, and S’more Bar from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Concessions will be provided by Spooner Area Youth Hockey Association.

A Chuck a Puck for a four-pack of Minnesota Wild tickets will be held after the youth hockey tournament.

