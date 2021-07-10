Kites and Kittens are coming soon!
Public of all ages are welcome to join Spooner Memorial Library and Washburn County Area Humane Society at Spooner Railroad Park on Saturday, July 17, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. for a time of kitten cuddling and kite flying.
The library will teach kite flying techniques, and the humane society will have several adoptable kittens at the event.
Those who register before July 11 at spoonerlibrary.org/events or by calling the library at 715.635.2792 can pick up a kite kit to build at home.
“Reading Gives Us Wings” is the theme of this year’s Summer Reading Program, open to all ages. There is plenty of time to sign up for great reading and drawings for weekly prizes. Program lasts until August 30.
More activities
Some of the other events to watch for are:
LEGO Club meets the second Monday of each month, 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. Call 715.635.2792 or register on the library website to reserve a table. Next meeting is July 12.
Scavenger Hunt Bike Hunt takes place July 16-19 in Spooner.
Sandy Mackie Gazebo Dedication at the library from 2 to 3 p.m. on Saturday, July 17.
Over the Board Chess meets Mondays from 3 to 6 p.m. at the Spooner Railroad Park Pavilion. Check the website for more information and registration.
Notice
As of now, masks are required only on Monday and Tuesday. The Library Board is regularly evaluating the COVID-19 situation.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.