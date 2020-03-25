Essentia Health – Spooner Clinic
Julie Hustvet

SPOONER– Spooner Health and Essentia Health - Spooner Clinic are looking for donations of the following:

> N95 Masks Dust/Surgical Masks

> Goggles

> Medical Gloves (Non-Latex)

> Safety Glasses

> Hair Covers

> Gowns (Disposable or Cloth)

> Face Shields

>Shoe Booties

> Thermometers

> Cleaning Wipes with Bleach

> Hand Sewn Masks with Filter Pocket (100% Cotton or Cotton Blend)

The donations should be placed in a plastic bag before placing them in the donation box. They can be dropped off Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. outside of the Main Entrance of Spooner Health.

Questions can be directed to Cara Walters, 715.939.1736 or cwalters@spoonerhealth.com.

(Copyright © 2020 APG Media)

