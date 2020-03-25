SPOONER– Spooner Health and Essentia Health - Spooner Clinic are looking for donations of the following:
> N95 Masks Dust/Surgical Masks
> Goggles
> Medical Gloves (Non-Latex)
> Safety Glasses
> Hair Covers
> Gowns (Disposable or Cloth)
> Face Shields
>Shoe Booties
> Thermometers
> Cleaning Wipes with Bleach
> Hand Sewn Masks with Filter Pocket (100% Cotton or Cotton Blend)
The donations should be placed in a plastic bag before placing them in the donation box. They can be dropped off Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. outside of the Main Entrance of Spooner Health.
Questions can be directed to Cara Walters, 715.939.1736 or cwalters@spoonerhealth.com.
