The Wisconsin Hospital Association (WHA) is joining hospitals across the state in urging members of the public not to seek COVID-19 tests at hospital emergency rooms.
“Emergency rooms throughout the state are under extreme stress due to surging COVID-19 cases as well as regular, seasonal increases in demand for medical services,” the WHA said in a press release. “Patients seeking COVID-19 tests at hospitals not only delay the provision of urgent care in emergency rooms, but also raise the risk of virus spread among medically vulnerable patients.”
The WHA said that to continue to serve the high volume of patients in Wisconsin hospitals requiring care for strokes, heart attacks, motor vehicle accidents and other ailments, as well as to provide relief to health care workers dedicated to providing the best care to the patients, families, and communities they serve, the WHA asks that Wisconsinites get the COVID-19 tests they require through the following, as advised by the Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS):
> Contact one's doctor to ask if the primary care clinic provides testing.
> Seek testing from a free community testing site nearby.
> Request a free at-home collection kit from DHS.
To learn more about where to get a COVID-19 test in Wisconsin: DHS website (dhs.wisconsin.gov/covid-19/testing.htm) or by calling 2-1-1.
WHA
The Wisconsin Hospital Association advocates on behalf of its 130-plus member hospitals and health systems to enable the delivery of high-quality, high-value care to the citizens of Wisconsin. More info is at wha.org.
