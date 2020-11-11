Regional Hospice Services is honoring National Hospice and Palliative Care Month to raise awareness about the highest quality of care for all people coping with a life-limiting illness.
For more than 40 years, hospice has helped provide comfort and dignity to millions of people, allowing them to spend their final months wherever they call home, surrounded by their loved ones. Hospices ensure that pain management, therapies, and treatments support a plan of care that is centered on the person’s goals. Hospice care also provides emotional support and education to help family members become confident caregivers.
“As the director of our program, “ said Lynda Anderson, executive director of the local Regional Hospice Services. “I see the gratitude of our patients and families every day. They are thankful for hospice workers’ dedication and compassion, the expert care they receive, and the peace of mind they get from these critical supports.”
Anderson said “many people still don’t know about hospice and palliative care, or they have misconceptions about what the services really are. As a result, many make the journey to end of life alone without the support we have to offer. In other cases, patients are referred to hospice care too late to take advantage of the full range of available services and too often, families grieve without hospice’s bereavement support.”
“It is essential that people understand that hospice and palliative care is not giving up, it is not the abandonment of care, and it is not reserved for the imminently dying,” said Edo Banach, president and CEO of the National Hospice and Palliative Care Organization (NHPCO). “Hospice is a successful model of person-centered care that brings hope, dignity, and compassion when they are most needed.”
More information is available from Regional Hospice Services regionalhospice.org and NHPCO CaringInfo.org.
