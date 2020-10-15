“Never again” was a phrase often heard in Hella Buchheim’s childhood home. Her parents were Holocaust survivors. Her father fled to South America on the last ship that docked, and her mother was 8 years old when her childhood world was disrupted by Hitler.
“Never again” meant hearing about the brutality her mother endured and the responsibility Buchheim felt to share those stories with others.
Her parents’ experiences will be the focus of Buchheim’s October 15 “Thursdays from the U” presentation, “Raised in the shadow of the Holocaust.” The event, hosted by University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire – Barron County, will be livestreamed from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m.
Buchheim said that the importance of sharing her family’s stories has taken on even greater urgency in recent years.
“I recently read that millennials and Generation Z know nothing about the Holocaust during World War II,” Buchheim said. “Unless we teach our children about the cruelty that people are capable of doing to one another, they will not be able to stop it before it happens again.”
Buchheim was born in Bolivia and grew up in Cincinnati, Ohio. After earning her bachelor’s degree in communications from Ohio State University, she built a 30-year career in broadcasting and broadcast sales, including time at WCCO-Minneapolis and National Cable Communications.
After 9/11, Buchheim wished to connect more deeply with others and became a personal historian, publishing memoirs for everyday people. A lifelong photographer, she now enjoys making personal connections through photos of her daily discoveries in northern Minnesota.
Due to COVID-19, the fall 2020 series will be held entirely online. People can livestream the presentations at the “Thursdays from the U” webpage beginning at least five to 10 minutes prior to the start of the event.
Instructions for joining the live session are there, as well as the complete fall schedule and archived recordings.
The series, which is free and open to all, is sponsored by the UW-Eau Claire – Barron County Foundation.
For more information about the weekly series: Linda Tollefsrud, professor emeritus of psychology, UW Colleges, tollefla@uwec.edu or 715.788.6216.
