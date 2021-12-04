SHELL LAKE– Tis the season and Santa is coming early!
With the Thanksgiving holiday and the Wisconsin deer season over, it is time for the area to begin thinking about holly, mistletoe, carols and the coming of Christmas.
On Saturday, Dec. 4, in Shell Lake there will be festive Christmas holiday fun for all as Shell Lake celebrates Shell Lake Holiday.
Santa will arrive by fire truck at 8 a.m. for Breakfast with Santa and Crafts With Kids at the Shell Lake Community Center. Breakfast With Santa will be from 8 to 11 a.m.
There will be a Craft Shopping Extravaganza from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the Shell Lake School Elementary Gym.
Pop Up Shops and Santa’s Elves will be 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Shell Lake mall and other shops throughout town.
At 4:30 p.m., experience “Lights in the Park,” presented by the Shell Lake Lions.
